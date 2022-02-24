Wisconsin Vintners Association Home Winemaking Club

× Expand Photo: Wisconsin Vintners Association Wisconsin Vintners Association Wisconsin Vintners Association

In 1970, budding winemakers did not have the internet as a resource. But what the Wisconsin Vintners Association’s Home Winemaking Club (WVA), which formed that year, did have was a wealth of knowledge in fellow winemakers to share advice and tips, and, of course, their homemade vino. That camaraderie continues today as WVA forges support and friendships among home winemakers and educates the community about amateur winemaking.

Current WVA president Jim Remus first joined the club during the late ‘90s. He says WVA is the largest amateur winemaking club in the United States, and the second longest-running club, according to extensive research done by the club’s corresponding secretary, Stephan Franzoi. The club currently has 169 members, with several long-time members achieving honorary “outstanding member” status.

WVA has members of all ages, occupations, walks of life and winemaking skill levels, Remus says. “I see two factions—the scientist-types with all sorts of equipment, and the non-scientific types who just want to make good wine and do it by the palate.”

Some members use wine kits, which come with the wine grape juice concentrate, yeast and any additives to complete the fermentation process. Others grow their own grapes and fruit to press for their homemade wines.

The club has several avenues to support amateur winemaking and education. They do four wine kit demonstrations at the Wisconsin State Fair’s horticulture building. WVA provides the background personnel that does the wine judging for the Wisconsin State Fair contests.

Remus and Franzoi have lectured about winemaking at Wehr Nature Center, Boerner Botanical Gardens and Outpost Natural Foods. The club meets bimonthly at Clifford’s Supper Club, in Hales Corners. A different topic is discussed at each meeting and sometimes includes an outside speaker. Past guest speakers included writers from WineMaker magazine, and a representative from Lalvin Yeast, makers of wine making yeast, who talked about fermentation. Some meetings include a varietal wine tasting, a club member presentation and a practice wine judging.

“There’s a lot of knowledge within our club,” Remus emphasizes. “When new members come in, we direct them toward members with similar wine interests so they can cultivate friendships. We take new people by the hand and make them feel welcome by introducing them to the right circle of people.” Wine conversations often continue after the meetings.

In-person meetings have resumed after being on hold during COVID. Remus says Zoom was an effective way to keep members connected and reach out to other winemaking clubs such as Prairie Home Vintners, near Madison. Some winemakers are members of both groups. WVA also connected with winemaking clubs in other states.

The club hosts four social events per year: a summer picnic, a harvest dinner, an annual fundraiser and a summer potluck picnic at Lakefront Brewery. Many WVA members also make beer, and they helped support the startup of Lakefront Brewery. WVA has a relationship with Beer Barons of Milwaukee. Remus says the club is planning a 52nd anniversary dinner (the 50th anniversary dinner was held over due to COVID).

In addition, Remus, along with WVA committee members, recently met with the associated dean of Waukesha County Technical College’s culinary school to start planning WVA’s annual wine and food pairing event, which takes place in April.

Through partnerships with coastal growers, WVA obtains grapes from the West Coast and in New York, along with bulk juice, for their members to purchase for their home winemaking use. The club also has ties to Wisconsin’s Wollersheim Winery; earlier members had helped winery founder Bob Wollersheim with corking and picking grapes.

Remus says the club focuses on serving amateur winemakers. Membership is $20 per year for two people. “We encourage people to crash a meeting to see if this is something you would like to get involved in. Bring a glass and check us out!”

For more information, visit wihomewinemakers.com.