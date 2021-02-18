× Expand Illustration by Tess Brzycki

You’ve got this friend. She’s your cousin, actually, but you think of her as a friend. You see her at holiday dinners, at family weddings and on summer holidays. She’s smart, she’s fun, she dances well.

You’ve got this other cousin. She’s your older cousin, actually, and you don’t know her as well. She always surprises you. Where your younger cousin is kind of fancy, your older cousin is kind of wild. Where your younger cousin is all grace and polish, your older cousin is more devil-may-care. Where your younger cousin is more Beyoncé and Rihanna, your older cousin is Lizzo. She’s Cardi B.

Both your younger cousin and older cousin are great, and both are family, but being with one isn’t like being with the other. Chances are you know what Cognac is. She’s your younger cousin. Chances are you don’t know your older cousin as well. She’s Armagnac.

Armagnac and Cognac are both brandies, which are distilled spirits made from fermented fruit juice. Both are aged in oak barrels. Also, both are places in the southwest of France—Armagnac is south of Bordeaux, Cognac is to its north. But Armagnac is older than Cognac, with a history beginning in the 12th century. The history of Cognac begins four centuries later.

Where Cognac is double-distilled in copper Charentais pot stills, Armagnac is single-distilled in alambic Armagnacais stills. Armagnac comes off its still at a lower alcoholic strength than Cognac, which means Armagnac holds onto more aromas and flavors. And because Armagnac is distilled once rather than twice, it holds onto more esters and acids—more character. Armagnac is fuller, rounder and wilder than Cognac. More intense, more fiery, more complex. Kind of like your older cousin.

Armagnac isn’t as popular as Cognac, but good quality Armagnac is less expensive than Cognac. Armagnac is a true digestif, and it offers great gustatory pleasure. It’s also a lovely companion for desserts of many kinds, from tarte tatin to chocolate mousse. A perfect after-dinner companion for Valentine’s day. An ideal tipple any day.

Producers and Negociants

Where Cognac is an appellation of big brands, Armagnac is a region of small producers and negociants. An Armagnac producer grows their own grapes, makes their own wine, distills their own brandies at their own property, then ages them in their own cellar. Many have vintages going back 25 years. A negociant may or may not own their own vineyards and may or may not make their own wine. Most have an inventory of older vintages purchased from other small growers, negociants or cooperatives.

Blends and Vintages

Armagnac was traditionally released with a vintage date but is now more commonly blended from multiple vintages. These blends may appear with labels like VS, VSOP, Reserve, XO, Napoleon and Hors d’Age, which represent the years of aging of the youngest vintage in the blend.

VS: One year and older.

VSOP and Reserve: Four years and older.

Napoleon: Six years and older.

XO and Hors d’Age: Ten years and older.

Vintage Armagnacs are bottled from single casks and made from single distillations. They are at least 10 years old.

Sub-appellations of Armagnac

Armagnac is divided into three sub-appellations: Bas-Armagnac, Ténarèze and Haut-Armagnac. Their soils yield wine grapes which make for Armagnacs of varying qualities.

The sandy soils of Bas-Armagnac yield grapes with more acidity than those from the clay and limestone soils of Ténarèze and Haut-Armagnac. These soils and grapes of Bas-Armagnac make its Armagnacs rounder, more supple and with more finesse than those from Ténarèze and Haut-Armagnac.

Local Availability of Armagnac

The availability in the state of Wisconsin of the best quality Armagnacs is poor. The Armagnacs of Château du Tariquet, one of the most important producers of Bas-Armagnac, offer the state’s best opportunity to explore Armagnac. A complete list of Tariquet Armagnacs available in the state is on the website of Waterford Wine & Spirits.