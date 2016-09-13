Ziggy Marley’s Kitchen

Aside from following his father into the top ranks of reggae, Ziggy Marley has applied the family’s Rastafarian values to food through his company, Ziggy Marley Organics, and now, recipes. The Ziggy Marley and Family Cookbook is a brightly illustrated exhortation to eat simple meals compounded from healthy ingredients. Some of the recipes are rooted in the Jamaican food he grew up with—you’ll find his take on jerk chicken—but much of it is globally inspired. Look for his “Miami apple and feta salad” or try the almond coconut smoothie. Included are a good number of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free items.