A Birthday at Bacchus

I feel like I’m the last person to the Bacchus party, which is why I decided to have my birthday dinner there this year. I’ve passed by it a million times and really didn’t know much about it minus that it was a fancy Bartolotta spot where people usually went for special occasions. Other than making a reservation, I didn’t look too much into the place so I would be more in-the-moment once I was there.

From what I understand, Bacchus formerly had a standard menu of Italian delights, but now is a chef’s prix fixe menu of favorite dishes. There are three- and five-course options, and a choice of a wine pairing menu. Personally, I prefer to order a la carte, but the options were great for either choice. Since it was a dreary Monday night in August, we weren’t up for the five-course and went on with the three.

Even when there’s a set menu for us, we always try to have as many options as possible on the table so we can all have a little taste of each other’s dishes. Between the three diners, we ordered the duck dumplings, Spanish octopus, bluefin tuna toro crudo, Alaskan halibut, MacFarlane pheasant, pan-seared scallops, chocolate truffle, honey cake and the fresh sorbet selections for our three-for-three courses.

This is where I usually choose a favorite, but there wasn’t a bad bite on the table. I don’t always choose fish when it’s on a menu, but the Alaskan halibut was the best thing I’ve ordered in a long time. The fish was so fresh and the caviar beurre blanc sauce was to die for. That’s something I could eat every day for the rest of my life.

As far as the vibe of the restaurant, it was fancy but modern. For whatever the reason, I always thought it was going to be an old, dark dining room with little light and it was anything but that. Honestly, if you work nearby and have the budget to go to a nice three-course dinner once a week, this is the spot. The bar looked like a good meeting spot for a happy hour date, and the drink selection is vast and top shelf. Next time a guy asks me out, I’ll suggest this just to see if I can pull it off!

Whatever you have coming up in your calendar to celebrate, Bacchus is a great place to do it. I understand it’s not in everyone’s budget, but it’s certainly worth saving up for something to write home about. Cheers to Bacchus and another win for the Bartolotta restaurant group for yet another incredible dining experience.