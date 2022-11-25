Allie Boy's Makes New York Bagels

× Expand Photo: Allie Boys - Facebook Allie Boys bread Allie Boys

Excuse me while I bring up New York again, but I think we can all agree it is the Mecca of certain food items like pizza and bagels. It seems like Milwaukee is finally moving past the chain bagel spots and is now embracing locally made instead. Allie Boy's located at 135 E. National Ave. has officially brought the New York bagel to town.

The urban legend is that New York bagels are so perfectly fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside that it has to do with the levels of whatever that’s in the city water. Being that Milwaukee is known for its fresh and clean water, maybe that is the trick to make bagels like this! Regardless, Allie Boy's is an adorable bagel shop equipped with seating for about 15-20 people inside and about the same outside on their patio during the warmer seasons. It abuts La Merenda adding to the intersection of foodie dreams in Walker’s Point.

I’ve been going here since day one, drooling over their Instagram before it even opened. In fact, I’m writing this in one of their swaggy t-shirts. Personally, I am a sesame bagel with veggie cream cheese orderer on the regular, but there are infinite options to satiate both savory and sweet for both breakfast and lunch.

If you’re a smoked fish fan, The Classic is an incredible lox sandwich that lives up to its name. A good lox and bagel has been hard to come by in Milwaukee until recently, and this is my personal favorite. The eggs & cheese (with choice of meats and other additions) will cure any illness or hangover, as a cup of Bubbe’s matzoh ball soup. Bagel tartines are an option for someone looking for something more open-faced, and there are some starters if you’re showing up with a group.

The staff is consistently super busy but never loses their cool. And there are endless choices of beverages to choose from including coffee, tea, juices, beers, and wine—choose your own adventure depending on the hour of the day. Better to always order ahead if you’re in a rush or have a larger order. You may have to wait on a busy weekend morning, but never too long and it’s always worth it. Definitely keep Allie Boy's in mind for your next breakfast, brunch, or break-the-fast.

Every time I go to Allie Boy's for a sandwich, I end up buying a half dozen bagels for my freezer. The everything bagel is one of the most seasoned bagels I’ve ever had and can really be enjoyed just by itself. I’ll let readers decide on which bagel and schmear is their personal favorite, but I can tell you that you won’t be disappointed in these bagels whether you’re eating in the store, at home, or from the freezer at a later date.