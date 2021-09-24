× Expand Photo via Hungry Sumo Hungry Sumo

I've been away traveling and enjoying the food scene in Colorado and New York for wedding season, both of which had a very different feel than Milwaukee. Our city is abuzz!

Summerfest nights might not feel the same in September 2021, but the vibe is all too familiar. Rather than popping by the fest, I went down to Bay View for a taste of Asian fusion at Hungry Sumo Sushi Bar + Asian Bistro at 2663 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue.

Upon arrival, restaurant owner Pim met me and my parents at the door with what was clearly a smile under her mask. With a table in the window fitted with a perfect view of the Indian Summer setting sun, we were ready to explore the newly redesigned menu since their doors reopened this spring.

As a table, we decided to mainly go with Japanese fare with our ordering. But, had our stomachs matched our eyes we would have done a whole tour of the Pacific Rim and Southeast Asia in a matter of two hours. We ordered

surf & surf appetizer roll

yuzu hamachi crudo appetizer

Atlantic bluefin (contemporary) maki

crispy shiitake buns

Sumo pork buns

tekka maki

spicy scallop (classic) maki

While we regularly ordered takeout from here during lockdown, the energy of being in a safely packed restaurant with excellent cuisine was exhilarating. We are all ready to go out again and enjoy a meal with others—at Hungry Sumo you can and should.