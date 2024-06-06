Become a Regular at The Range Line Inn

× Expand Photo: The Range Line Inn - Facebook The Range Line Inn exterior The Range Line Inn

Mequon is ever-changing, but one spot has always been a constant for me, my family and my friends. The Range Line Inn (2635 W. Mequon Road) doesn’t consider itself a supper club, but it could pass for one. It’s described as “A former stagecoach stop built pre-1840, this homey tavern serves classic American dishes.” Either way, it’s one of my all-time favorite spots in the greater Milwaukee area.

Nestled on the southeast corner of Mequon and Range Line Roads, Range Line is open for dinner from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Each night there’s a menu specialty including Friday fish frys and Saturday prime rib.

Upon entering the historic building, you walk into the bar area where you can also be seated for dinner. Heading back, you’ll pass the kitchen before entering a few small dining room areas maintaining the original design of the building. The wooden decor makes you feel like you’re in a pretty old establishment, but the crowd's liveliness feels anything but stuffy. Personally, I prefer sitting in the bar area for a little more excitement and chances of running into people I know.

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman The Range Line Inn The Range Line Inn

My usual table is the furthest four-top in the bar area where you can catch all the action of who’s coming out and who’s leaving. Being from the North Shore, this is a place you’re guaranteed to run into people from your past. But, in the best kind of way. Over the years, I’ve spotted old friends, other people’s grandparents, my former lawyer, and past coworkers.

This was Saturday night of Mother’s Day weekend, so I was taking my mom out to celebrate. Range Line is quite possibly her favorite restaurant of all time, and she usually sticks to order the small Center Cut Steak Filet. Tonight, we each got the Petit Filet with French Fried Shrimp, always served with a breadbasket, soup or salad, your choice of potato, and onion strings (which can be subbed out for other items). Since I’ve been here so many times, I can speak to a few other menu items of note – the tortilla crusted tilapia, chicken and ribs and baked French onion soup.

What’s great about Range Line is that it feels fancy and has high prices, but you can make it as upscale or casual of an evening as you’d like. It can be for a big celebration or a rainy Tuesday night. The drinks are stiff, the food is great, and the service is absolutely wonderful. It’s like an American restaurant you’d see in the movies. I’d suggest you follow my lead and making this one of your usual spots, and perhaps I’ll see you there.