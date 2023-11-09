Breakfast at the Café at the Plaza

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Café at the Plaza Café at the Plaza

A 9 a.m. Sunday morning breakfast out is not my norm. But I’d been cooped up inside all week endlessly working with a cold so I decided to venture out, plus daylight savings time had me up earlier than usual. What better place than the Café at the Plaza for some no-frills breakfast while sitting at an old school diner counter?

For my fellow solo diners out there, this is the spot to skip all the lines and be served right away. The breakfast and lunch menus are basically the best parts of a diner menu condensed down into what we’re calling a cafe here.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Café at the Plaza breakfast Café at the Plaza breakfast

Looking around I saw a lot of Eggs Benedicts and massive pancake orders, but I’m more of a simpleton when it comes to the first meal of the day. The classic breakfast was my menu item of choice today, outfitted with two poached eggs, bacon, signature chive hash browns and rye toast. This all-American breakfast was meant to fuel me for a Sunday fun day or absolutely no plans at all.

A visit here wouldn't be complete without running into at least one person I know from high school, which is always a welcomed surprise. Otherwise, there were some hangovers being nursed, early morning couple dates, and meetings of the mind accompanying me at the counter. The staff seems to know some of the regulars and are a well-oiled machine for the hungry breakfast crowd.

I’ve been here many times before and always mean to come back more than I do. I recently read that chef Kyle Knall of Birch considers this one of his top favorite Milwaukee spots to eat, so that was a good reminder to make a point to go.

There’s something so wonderful about a classic spot that doesn’t go too extra on the already great menu items you love. We don’t all need some stand-out, Instagrammable meal to satiate our needs. Sometimes all we need is a trusted spot where you know you'll see a friendly face.