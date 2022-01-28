Ca’Lucchenzo is Story Hill’s Little Italy

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Ca’Lucchenzo

I’m proud to say that one of Ca’Lucchenzo’s owners recognized me and promptly made a joke about how I always sit in the same spot when I come for dinner. My life goal has always been to have a seat that’s always open for me at my favorite spot in town. Unfortunately for me, Ca’Lucchenzo is a very hot spot and reservations (on Tock) are usually needed.

Located at the top of Story Hill at 6030 W. North Ave, Ca’Lucchenzo has something special that transcends you to Europe without leaving your hometown. The menu is separated into five parts: cicchetti, antipasti, pasta fatta in casa, riso and secondi, dolce and formaggio. While there are many choices for your pallete’s path, the chef has you and the season in mind when creating the beautiful and ever-changing menu. Some staples like the focaccia and pappardelle al ragu are always available if you’re not seeking adventure away from what you already know is good.

Tonight, my friend and I went for the Caesar salad, prosciutto di parma served with house focaccia, Italian sausage rigatoni, and baked cannelloni with leeks and mushrooms to share. Our very handsome and enthusiastic server Anthony agreed that our journey was a great one for a blustery cold winter evening.

While you might see unfamiliar Italian names on both the food and beverage lists, the staff is very knowledgeable to ensure your experience is grand. Somehow the ambiance is perfect for a date night, friends gathering, small celebrations, family gatherings, and even business meetings. The aesthetic is welcoming and the space is perfectly modern and cute. If you haven’t been already or have been wanting to go again, Ca’Lucchenzo is the perfect getaway to Italy that’s only a drive away.