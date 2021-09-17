Don’s is More than a Diner Experience

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Don's TV & Repair

Eighties nostalgia is the vibe at Don’s TV & Repair (1100 S. First St.). From an eclectic drink menu including boozy milkshakes to fishbowl cocktails for one, Don’s is the place to relive the past while living your best life. Overindulgence is key when ordering and it’s no light fare.

Speaking of no light, you can lose track of time in this diner turned speakeasy as the old TV sets and red lights block you from knowing anything about the outside world. You’re quite literally transported to a galaxy far, far away.

The restaurant group Stand Eat Drink’s first step into Americana fare, they’ve really hit the pulse of what is now back in fashion but also retro to anyone born before 1990.

Company is key at Don’s as it has socially distanced seating with a vivacious atmosphere. I opted for my really fun friend who loves a good meal and was also singing along in glee to the matching throwback music. We almost felt like we were kids again while watching Star Wars and eating adult versions of kid favorites. We spilt the Naughty Angel burger, giardiniera grilled cheese, Don’s famous fish fry with the horseradish potato pancakes, tater tots with lots of dipping sides, and a Sega Genesis boozy milkshake. Let’s not forget the adult beverages we had on the side.

Filled to the brim with diner delights and wonderful childhood memories, I can’t wait to bring more friends who would appreciate not only the food at Don’s but all the feels as well.