Feeling At Home at Benji’s Deli

My family and I have been going to Benji’s Deli (both the original location in Shorewood and the Fox Point spot in Riverpoint). A Kosher-style Jewish deli is more than just a place to get cold cuts, soups and salads, it’s more of a diner that leans heavily Jewish. Let’s say you’re not into lox or fried matzoh, there are simple breakfast plates and various sandwiches fit for all eaters.

I am a sucker for a Jewish deli no matter where I am in the world. Benji’s is almost always on my mind when deciding on a comforting meal so long as I’m north of the city. Hoppel poppel is something you’ll see and may not have heard of before. Essentially it’s an omelet with tons of ingredients and matzoh Brie tossed into one delicious “skillet” of sorts. Personally, I go for the fried matzoh with summer sausage and onions, but you can keep it simple without additions and dip it in syrup to make it sweet. Like any diner, there are endless combinations to get what you want.

For lunch, I’m a big tuna melt orderer (as I’ve already mentioned theirs in my top tuna melts around town), but any of their sandwiches are good. The corned beef on rye or traditional Reuben is excellent and makes a great pairing with their soup of the day or famous matzoh ball soup. If you’re really feeling adventurous, you can order the mish-mosh soup that’s chicken broth, matzoh balls, noodles, and kreplach—dumplings made with chicken liver. If you’re sick, this food will make you feel better. In fact, I ordered a quart of matzoh ball soup and a turkey club for my first time having COVID recently, luckily before I lost my sense of taste and smell.

Now if you’re more of a diet-conscious person there are great salad options spanning all tastes. If you’re hosting a brunch or need a place to pick up what you need for a family holiday, the takeout counter has got you covered.

The classic diner counter, varied tables topped with condiments, staff who’ve been there forever, and artwork that has never changed (at least in my lifetime), make this place a Milwaukee staple. It’s Bubby’s cooking with a Midwestern flare, and you can always count on your favorites hitting the spot just the way you anticipate or remember.