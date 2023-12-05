Fusion Poke Has It All

× Expand Fusion Poke Fusion Poke Entrance

In the last 10 years, we've seen poke restaurants break through the fast casual food scene offering the traditional Hawaiian dish in every market imaginable. For those of you unfamiliar with poke bowls, they’re essentially what you could put in a sushi roll but deconstructed into a bowl meant to be eaten with chop sticks. And Fusion Poke at 329 N. Broadway in the Third Ward has some of the best poke in town.

During the holidays, Fusion Poke will be serving AYCE (All You Can Eat) hot pot at 20% off from December 24, 2023 - January 1, 2024

The large menu offers sushi, ramen, rice bowls (cooked as opposed to the poke bowls), Korean wings, an assortment of Asian sides and appetizers and boba tea. Plus, they have deals which rotate daily between different dishes on the menu. On a recent Friday I bought one sushi roll get the second one half off.

But first, I got a boba tea to sip on while pondering the menu. The last time I had boba tea was probably in college and it wasn't for me at the time. This time, I really enjoyed it! You choose your flavors and toppings which can lead to endless combinations. I went for the Vietnamese coffee flavor and tapioca toppings. Essentially, it’s a sweet cold brew with floating balls of encased pudding at the bottom which you slurp up using the traditional wide straw provided.

As for the poke, I went with the most popular dish, the classic Fusion Poke. This has raw ahi tuna, cucumber, pineapple, pickled ginger, avocado, mango, seaweed salad, crunchy onions over white rice (but you can choose brown rice and mixed greens, or seaweed salad), topped with house hoisin sauce. It’s a perfectly thoughtful blend of flavors and textures, sweet and savory. You also can make your own poke bowl however you’d like, and they do not require eating anything raw if that’s not your thing. Then, I added a side of the beef gyoza as a little warm meat touch to a cold seafood meal. And I gotta say the boba tea, poke bowl, gyoza combination is definitely a good route to go if you’re lost like I was when ordering. Although, it is a lot of food for one person, so maybe go with a friend to share sides and apps.

The space is massive, running from Broadway to the back parking lot with probably enough space to sit 60 people. Its entrance is below one of the classic metal awnings for which the Third Ward is known, in between Francesca’s and what used to be an IV therapy shop. You can’t miss it with the giant bob tea in the front hallway.

I encourage you to make a stop at Fusion Poke and I guarantee you’ll find something to your liking, plus you may even come to like boba tea if you don't already! As always, I love to support small Milwaukee businesses and I hope you do too.