Make Landmark Your Family Restaurant

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Landmark Family Restaurant Landmark Family Restaurant

At the very tip of Bayview where it quietly becomes St. Francis, there is a red brick building with a bright red awning that says “Landmark Family Restaurant” that opens everyday at 6 a.m. As I’ve mentioned, I’m always on the hunt for the perfect neighborhood diner and that isn’t always easy to find in the Midwest.

Since moving to the neighborhood and trying to write up places that haven’t been written up much before, Landmark has always been on my mind. So, what was stopping me? If I’m being honest, it was the Google images of the food. As someone who takes food photos and contributes to Google reviews, I should know better than to judge by a picture. A very early morning looking for a place to eat landed me at Landmark so I could judge the food not by its pictures, but on my own volition.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Landmark Family Restaurant Landmark Family Restaurant

Walking in, it’s the classic diner setup – cash register at the front, two- and four-top tables all around, a few diner stools facing the half-open kitchen, and restrooms in the back. I love sitting at a bar or counter when I can, so I found an open seat next to some others grabbing a hearty breakfast before work. The nice guy next to me was a local teacher and makes a point to go to Landmark on the days his first-class period is free. There were some others who came in and out during my stay but were more interested in the coffee than the conversation.

The whole Santacruz family is in this morning working the morning rush and were happy to have me there. I mentioned a little something about the Google images not being the best and they said they know but it doesn’t bother them—they’ve got a loyal customer base and know their food is good. And they are right!

I work-from-home so getting out in the morning is great instead of joining the rest of the workforce during lunch break hours. So, I ordered a Denver omelet (ham, green peppers, onions, cheese) which came with a side of hash browns, choice of toast, and a coffee. It was absolutely perfect—all ingredients evenly dispersed and mixed into the omelet, crispy but not overdone hash browns, and lightly buttered toast. I’m not a coffee aficionado, but it did the trick and it kept coming. I can’t wait to come back for more.

Then, in a brilliant attempt to avoid eating whatever I had left in the fridge at home, I ordered a chef’s salad to go. Chef salads are basically sandwiches without the bread, so it’s not a healthy choice, it's just something I know I like. It hit.

Rather than go out for a fancy brunch or drive far for a bigger Greek diner, the Landmark Family Restaurant is the perfect spot that anyone and everyone in the family can enjoy.