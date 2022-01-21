Milwaukee’s Tu Casa Brings Homemade to Your Table

× Expand Photo: Sandy Reitman Tu Casa enchiladas Tu Casa enchiladas

House-made Mexican is found at Milwaukee’s Southside gem Tu Casa Mexican Restaurant & Bar at 3710 W Lincoln Ave.

Taco Tuesday is alive and well throughout Milwaukee, and Tu Casa has social distancing down with its Tuesday specials. Discounted drinks, tacos, and specials bring a responsible crowd into the restaurant, which also offers large group reservations on a night that many other places may not.

This Tuesday night I joined a friend who I try different Mexican restaurants with every week, sometimes on the hunt for tacos but not always. The house speciality is their enchiladas mineras, with your choice of filling. We decided to save the tacos for another time and order what this place is known for—enchiladas.

Everything tasted fresh despite well-known supply chain issues for fresh ingredients. The margaritas were pleasantly not-so-sweet and hit a little harder than either of us thought. Finishing out plates equipped with rice, beans, and salad, we felt perfectly satisfied. As the restaurant started to fill those bigger reservations, the staff didn’t skip a beat making sure we had everything we needed.

Growing up I remember every family having their own favorite Mexican restaurant they frequented and, thanks to a cousin who lives in the neighborhood and recommended the spot, I’ve now found mine.