Nice Times Delivers on its Name

While the space at 2028 E. North Avenue might be familiar, walking into Nice Times is anything but what you’re used to around Milwaukee. While the plant-based menu may look like another trendy place for the vegan movement, this place is so much more.

Nice Times downstairs

Walking in, you’ll notice a small but well-curated retail space with hip collectables for purchase. To your left is a huge open-concept room filled with vintage and modern furnishings for whatever your mood might be. Are you here to sit at the bar? You can. Are you here to relax on a couch with friends? They got you covered. Need to get out of house and do some work elsewhere? This place is ideal (and the Wi-Fi is free).

The spacious room is filled with colorful patterns, unique furniture, and thoughtful lighting that can work for any vibe. After years of New York living and working remotely myself, I’ve been dreaming of a spot just like Nice Times where I can do work, have any kind of drink, good food in house filled with other creatives … and now it’s here.

Friendly Welcome

I was greeted with the friendliest welcome from the three behind the concept—Lola (front-of-house manager), Kayla (the masterful chef), and one of the two owners and operators, Stephen. They were very enthusiastic about their venture and made sure to point out all the details around the joint—from ingredients to inspirations, drinks to design. I only wish I could have stayed longer and came with more room in my stomach.

Nice Times food

The idea is that it’s a haven for local creatives and anyone who is looking for a warm place to post-up a while. Food items are gluttonous without the guilt of meat and dairy, even though most of us like both. Spices and flavors are what upholds traditional menu items like burger, po-boys, and fries, but you don’t feel as heavy after eating them because they’re plant-based. You’ll notice a lot of ingredients cross over from food to beverage to create less waste.

Nice Times has introduced a multi-faceted business model that can really serve this community well. While sustainability is a factor, it’s more about a whimsical and vibrant way to include many different types of community members at various times in their day. Whether you’re looking to stay a while or pop in to buy something, you are guaranteed to come out having a real nice time.