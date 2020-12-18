Oggie’s Returns to Hotel Metro with Small Plate Menu

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Oggie's

Located on the first floor of the beautifully renovated Hotel Metro Autograph Collection, Oggie’s opened its doors earlier this year with a fine dining menu and high hopes, only to have had to shut down two weeks later. Now, back open with a reworked menu scaled back in size, but big on flavor. Oggie’s is making its mark with small plates and sandwiches meant to be paired with the creative cocktails, beer, wine and spirits on their drink menu.

Oggie’s name pays homage to the historical Ogden family. It has COVID-19 precautions in place with limited seating, masks, staff screening, sanitation protocols and extra distance between tables. In addition to indoor dining, Oggie’s is offering both carry out delivery options via grub hub and door dash. I was a little apprehensive that the quality of the food might suffer in transit, and although I knew it wouldn’t be the same as in person dining, it was a terrific option and would not hesitate to order again. The only downside to the carry out and delivery is you can’t pair the menu with the outstanding cocktails ($11-12) with names as fun as the drinks themselves. My favorite, That’s a Mole, made with Mezcal and chocolate bitters ($12), warmed my soul while The Snowbird, a rum cocktail, had me dreaming of an island vacation. They have a wide variety of American and world whiskeys ranging from $9 to a splurge worthy $29 Oban 14 year-old scotch. Oggie’s also boasts a nice line-up of wine by the glass or bottle and interesting beers to pair with the sandwiches.

The menu starts with some vegetable shareables—so good I was hesitant to share. The cauliflower croquettes ($9) were crispy on the outside (even the second time, when I ordered for delivery) with a creamy and cheesy cauliflower puree filling. The tarragon dipping sauce put these little fried gems over the top. House made chips and onion dip ($8) are fried crispy and perfect for nibbling while enjoying a cocktail. Another sharable, but also a nice small plate as a vegetarian option, is the roasted delicate squash ($6) tossed with lemon and parmesan.

Five sandwiches are on the menu, all are served with those house chips and pickles. The Oklahoma Burger ($16) is the chef’s take on the burger from the famous Sid’s Diner: Two medium rare smash burgers topped with gruyere cheese and crispy shallots. The shallots were the only thing that didn’t stay crispy during delivery, but that’s understandable with the addition of that scrumptious onion dip and lettuce. It was hard to choose which burger I enjoyed more; The Burger al la Oggie ($18) had those same two perfectly cooked burgers but topped with blue cheese, roasted mushrooms and a garlic aioli to balance out the marinated radicchio on top. Both burgers were served on a soft potato roll.

The meatball sandwich ($14) is the gold standard with everything made from scratch in house from the beef and pork meatballs, overnight sauce and the house ricotta and topped with a grilled scallion salsa. It’s also served on a potato roll. The last two sandwiches on the menu melted my heart. Mom’s Patty Melt ($16), two smash burgers with melted sharp cheddar cheese and a caraway spread; and a Mushroom and Squash Melt ($14) for a vegetarian option with mushrooms, kale, butternut squash, gruyere cheese and a garlic aioli, both served up on toasted Rocket Baby sour dough bread.

Oggie’s menu delivers big on flavor and customer service proving again all good things come in small packages.

Oggie’s

411 E. Mason St.

Tuesday – Saturday 4-10 p.m.

414-225-3260/414-272-1937

Visit Oggie's Website

$$

CC, FB,RS,GF

Handicap Accessible-YES