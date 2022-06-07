Solly’s Grille a Milwaukee Classic

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Solly's Grille lunch counter Solly's Grille lunch counter

When you step into Solly’s Grille in Glendale, you’ll immediately feel as though you’ve been transported back in time. A time when good food was served simply, without all the flourishes of today. A time when counter seating, rather than a drive-thru, indicated the need for “fast food.” A time before folks were concerned about how much butter they consumed in a single meal.

For all of these reasons, and more, Solly’s has been recognized by the James Beard Foundation with an American Classics award. The award is granted to restaurants that have stood the test of time and reflect the character of their communities with the quality of the food they serve. As only six of these awards are granted each year, it is a well-deserved honor for an establishment that has been faithfully serving up their beloved butter burger with stewed onions to hungry Milwaukeeans since 1936.

Photo: Glen Fieber - Solly's Grille Solly's burgers Solly's burgers

When you eat at a place renowned for their burgers you should definitely order a burger. If you want to keep it simple, go for the Original Solly Burger ($7), made with a 100% sirloin patty topped with a lot of butter and their amazing stewed onions, add a slice of Wisconsin made cheese for 50 cents extra. It is possible to order it with less, or no, butter, but that may defeat the point of the Original Solly Burger, because it is pretty exceptional with lots of butter.

Other burgers of note at Solly’s include one created for the 1997 Packers Superbowl win, appropriately named the Cheesehead Burger ($14). This burger is made up of two ⅓ pound sirloin patties, smothered with stewed onions, raw onions, Swiss, cheddar, and American cheese, sautéed mushrooms, topped with an onion ring and served on a brioche bun with fries. Equally rich, but a newer addition to the menu is Solly's delicious tribute to the classic Big Boy burger ($15). This burger is also made up of two ⅓ pound sirloin patties and stewed onions, but features toasted middle bread, shredded iceberg lettuce, Solly’s own tasty version of Big Boy sauce, and American cheese, served on a sesame bun with fries. The rest of the burger menu is rounded out with several other versions and variations ($11-$15), all with plenty of that rich, rich butter, of course.

Solly’s does offer options other than burgers. There are many sandwiches available ($9.50-$15) including a standout grilled cheese ($12) featuring Havarti, provolone, smoked gouda, and butterkäse cheese all melted together into a gooey, delicious filling on grilled sourdough bread and served with chips. For the more health-minded diners, salads ($8-$13) are also available.

If you are able, make sure to save some room for dessert, specifically a slice of Solly’s outstanding, homemade Door County Cherry pie ($6).

Solly’s Grille