The Best Room Service You’ll Ever Have

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Room Service bar art Room Service bar art

I’m not even sure where to begin with describing this incredible restaurant. Room Service is still in its soft opening phase, and it is serving some of the best food I have ever had in Milwaukee. It opened in May and is partnered with the owners of Rice ‘N’ Roll. Reservations aren’t easy to come by; walk-ins are welcome but there’s usually a wait, and it really is worth all the hype.

Located in the newly built retail space on Kinninnickic Avenue at the north tip of Bayview, Room Service is eye-catching even from the outside. Upon walking in, you’re greeted with indirect lighting, rich colors and textures adorning the walls, and flashes of gold everywhere you look. There’s a traditional bar and a back sushi bar with seating. The dining room can probably fit about 50 guests and every piece of space is used intentionally. It’s stunning.

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Room Service's Tom Yum River Prawn Room Service's Tom Yum River Prawn

Their menu is extensive with cuisines from all over Asia, most notably Thai and Japanese dishes. Room Service’s name comes from the idea that you can get what you want from a global perspective. It’s luxurious, inviting and caters to what you need. Most importantly, the food is delicious.

Once seated, we saw a few people we knew who had the same great idea we did of going to see what everyone is talking about. We each tried a different cocktail, each presented beautifully when brought to your table. The one you’re likely seeing on Instagram is the One Night in Bangkok which comes with quite the show.

Chef’s Choice

After speaking with the manager, Golf, we agreed to let him send us out three appetizers and three entrees of chef’s choosing. This article would go on for pages if I listed out the descriptions of each dish, so here’s the list of what we got and I highly recommend.

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Room Service Samurai Signature Set Room Service Samurai Signature Set

Royal Flower Dumplings (starter)

Chashu Bao Buns (starter)

Kinnic Crisp Shell (starter)

Tom Yum River Prawn (soup)

Samurai Signature Set (sushi handrolls)

Sotum Kai Tod (entree)

Namya Pu (entree)

Mango Mango (dessert)

Matcha Crème Brûlée (dessert)

This assortment was a great display of what Room Service offers, but it only touches the surface. It would be hard for me to pick out a favorite, but it likely comes down to the Somtum Kai Tod, Samurai Signature Set, and the Matcha Creme Brulee. Ugh, that’s even too difficult to put into print as I’m already thinking about the ones I didn’t write.

The menu can be intimidating, so I would highly suggest looking at it before coming into the restaurant. And the staff is happy to walk you through it and make suggestions. Room Service is a great place for groups to taste a bit of everything before coming back for what you know you already love. You’re going to order and eat a lot, so be prepared. But ordering one or two things for my fellow single diners will also work. And they can work with you on spice levels which is important considering the type of cuisine.

Make your reservation if you haven’t already. Come back for more if you’ve already been. This will be a Milwaukee staple and is a welcome addition to the already excellent restaurant scene in Bayview.