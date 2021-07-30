The Original: Modern Classic on the City’s East Side

Photo by Sandy Reitman

The Original has always been one of my favorite spots in Milwaukee since it opened in 2018. Taking over the original Calderone Club location off Oakland Avenue at 2498 N. Bartlett Avenue, The Original puts a modern twist on classic American. As someone who lived in New York City for a long time, I can tell the difference between a trendy hipster joint and an authentic supper club. This is neither—it’s a modern classic.

With a notably seasonal menu, it was odd to me that more people weren’t sitting on this gorgeous patio for an outdoor Friday night dinner. Maybe it’s the weeks long Bucks celebrations or the high-index humidity in the air, but this restaurant and more specially this patio is primo. Milwaukee—The Original needs to be pinned on your map like it is mine.

Craig is the handsome co-owner who joyfully guides your experience. He started me with an off-menu gin cocktail based on what I said I liked. I went for the chilled shrimp as I wasn’t sure if I would ever stop sweating from the outdoor conditions. Oddly enough, I think the jalapeños in this fresh summer dish made me cool down.

The entrée section was tough for me. Looking ahead I was very interested in a steak as the Bucks won in six and I came to this place to celebrate. But the thought of red meat in the heat was a bit of a deterrent. After talking it over with Craig, I decided to go more of a summer route adding the seared scallops with cauliflower purée, red onion gastrique, watercress and green beans as my entree—it was divine. The steak can wait for a rainy day.

This is the spot I come to when I am missing a big city feel but is nestled in a very residential nook of Milwaukee’s Riverside Park neighborhood. Oddly enough for someone who is learning the city’s neighborhood names and can’t forget past New York ones, it’s also called the “Upper East Side” (although it would so be in Park Slope if you ask me).

If you haven’t been to The Original, it’s time. It’s priced for the quality and not somewhere to eat every night of the week. Whether a special occasion or taking yourself out on a Friday night alone like I did, The Original cannot steer you wrong in any season.