You Must go to La Casa de Alberto

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman La Casa de Alberto - Mixed Plate La Casa de Alberto - Mixed Plate

Walker’s Point has a number of good Mexican restaurants, and one of the best is La Casa de Alberto (624 W. National Ave.). Every friend of mine had mentioned this place since I moved to the neighborhood, and it honestly took too long for me to make it a regular spot.

Believe it or not, I have a sensitive stomach and Mexican food doesn’t always play in my favor. But there’s something so fresh about the food at La Casa de Alberto that I always go home feeling full but never sick. They serve you with chips, pico de gallo, a chipotle sauce, and some super-hot salsa before you even order your drinks. Every person who works there seems to really happy with their job and excited to serve whoever sits down to a table — genuinely so. My friend Molly and I both had rough days at work and needed a smile from a stranger (plus some margaritas).

The serve their margaritas in a pitcher without ice and a smaller pitcher of ice to make your own drinks. It almost feels like you’re at the club with bottle service when there are a lot of people in the restaurant.

Molly loves the enchiladas verde and notes these as her favorite. She’s someone who’s lived in Milwaukee a long time and has been to all the good spots, so her opinion is legit. I wanted to veer away from my usual order and create a plate of a la carte items to experience more of the menu than I previously had. I got one sweet mole tamale, a cheese and cheese enchilada, and two tacos—chorizo and tilapia. Man did I order right! I little taste of all the proteins all dressed and swaddled differently in their versions of corn casings.

This is for sure my go-to Mexican food restaurant in Milwaukee as somehow it makes you feel like you’re eating healthy, and the margaritas are strong without too much sweet. Well known for their mole, this is place with a smaller menu that other places in the area but plenty of flavor.