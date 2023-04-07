Grand Opening of Lake Louie Brewery at Oconomowoc Ballpark

× Expand Lake Louie DockHaus Grand Opening

Craft beer and baseball fans will have the best of both soon at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team and soon, an on-site microbrewery. The grand opening for the brewery is April 14 and it's free and open to the public.

The new five-barrel brewery is being called the Lake Louie Brewing - The DockHaus. Lake Louie is the brand that Wisconsin Brewing, of Verona, has been using since merging with Lake Louie Brewing, formerly of the small town of Arena in southwest Wisconsin. What makes the brewery unique - besides being in a ballpark - is that it will be a "pilot brewery" where they'll test new beers that may make it out to the brewery's taproom in Verona, and then on to the consumer market.

Fans of the DockHounds, who are in the independent American Association of Professional Baseball (an MLB Partner League) will be able to enjoy an ever-changing lineup of brews created right there at the stadium. Opening day for the team is Friday May 12.

The grand opening on April 14 starts at 5 p.m. and there will be samples and beer for sale, brewery tours, and a ceremonial tapping of the first keg. For more information visit WBC park at wbcpark.com and the DockHounds at dockhounds.com.