Lakefront Brewery Offers ‘An Honest Day’s Beer!’

× Expand Photo courtesy Lakefront Brewery Jim and Russ Klisch at Gordon Park Pub, 1980s Jim (left) and Russ Klisch at Gordon Park Pub, 1980s

Lakefront Brewery grew out of friendly competition between two brothers, Jim and Russ Klisch, to see who could make the best homebrew beer. One batch led to another and receiving encouragement from family and friends they decided to start a small microbrewery on Chambers Street in the Riverwest neighborhood. By the close of 1987 they sold their first barrel to a tavern within “rolling distance,” an early sign of their commitment to localism.

I took several tours back then and can vouch that they were always fun-filled and that images of Larry, Curly and Moe were there watching over things. I can recall the brothers’ excitement when a bottling line was first cobbled together.

Their microbrews had a loyal and ever larger following. With the new millennium they moved into the old Milwaukee Electric Railway and Light Company’s coal-fired power plant at 1872 North Commerce Street. The Three Stooges are now out in front and serious brewery equipment inside.

Photo courtesy Lakefront Brewery Jim and Russ Klisch portrait Jim (left) and Russ Klisch

Besides being one of the first microbreweries in Milwaukee they were one of the first to produce a seasonal pumpkin beer and a cherry lager. In 1996 they became the first certified organic brewery in the country with their Organic ESB (Extra Special Bitter). In 2005 they were also first to produce a gluten-free beer, New Grist.

Currently they produce 16 beers year-round including Wisconsinite made exclusively with ingredients grown in Wisconsin including the yeast! There are five more seasonal beers. Their limited release beers include a series of Black Friday imperial stouts and a series of barrel-aged specialty beers as well as the My Turn series where employees get a chance to create and brew their own beers.

On their website you can see a list of their beer graveyard. Alas, I shed a tear—there was my old favorite Cream City Pale Ale.

There’s more. They have a restaurant, featuring CURD DAY, and the Beer Hall has special nights featuring Drag Queen Bingo, Trivia, Keg Stand Up comedy and more. Weather permitting there’s also an outdoor patio on the Milwaukee River.

And of course, there’s their award-winning brewery tour where everyone has fun and beer.

I met with Russ to chat about old and new times and do a little future gazing.

And since you asked:

Russ’s favorite beer is the one in his hand or East Side Dark if he can pick just one. New beers? Quarterly releases of My Turn and other closely guarded secrets. New plans? There’s a new patio going in. Should be ready this Fall. The book he gave his brother back at the beginning: Brewing Beer Like Those You Buy by David Line.

I asked about newer beers and trends. Russ now sees a trend to session beers, those with lower alcohol content (ABV) as well as N/As. We’ll have to wait and see – or taste what he has planned.

When I said I missed his ginger New Grist, a gluten free beer (some of my family members are gluten intolerant) he said I should try their La Gosa Rita. I did—wow. I’m a dedicated IPA hophead but this one is definitely nice even without the barley malt!

Visit their website at lakefrontbrewery.com for hours, directions etc. as well as some fun videos.

And please remember to drink responsibly.