Limited Edition Marquette Beer Combines Brewing, Business School and Basketball

Marquette '77 Golden Ale Marquette Blue and Gold Brewing's '77 Golden Ale

A group of four Marquette undergraduates have created a limited edition beer to be released this Saturday, February 4, that's a combination of an applied learning business venture, collaboration with brewery-owning Marquette alums, some Marquette basketball nostalgia, and just some good old beer-drinking fun.

Called '77 Golden Ale after Marquette's 1977 national men's basketball championship, the beer itself is being brewed by Good City Brewing Company and is a 4.5% ABV golden ale. The business venture is called Blue and Gold (or B&G) brewing after Marquette's colors, and it's set to be released this Saturday, which is National Marquette Day.

Marquette Blue and Gold Brewing students The Marquette Blue and Gold Brewing students

'77 Golden Ale is a collaboration between the four students in the College of Business Administration (seniors Grace Pionek, Connor Nelson, Will Dales and Jackson Cosgriff) and three local brewers who graduated from Marquette: David Dupee of Good City Brewing, Joe Yeado of Gathering Place Brewing Co. and Tim Pauly of Broken Bat Brewing Co., who not only advised the students but also contributed startup capital.

Better act fast to find it though, because quantities are limited and it's bound to move fast. Starting February 4 you can find it at Fiserv Forum, The Al McGuire Center at Marquette, and the taprooms at Gathering Place (Riverwest and Wauwatosa), Broken Bat (Walker's Point), and Good City (Deer District downtown, East Side, Wauwatosa, and Mequon). It may also hit retail store shelves but no details are available yet.

For more info, visit:

Blue and Gold Brewing Co.: bandgbrewing.com

Good City Brewing: goodcitybrewing.com

Gathering Place Brewing Co.: gatheringplacebrewing.com

Broken Bat Brewing Co.: brokenbatbrewery.com/marquette