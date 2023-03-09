Third Space Releases Irish-Themed Stout for St. Patrick’s Day

× Expand Third Space Mystic Knot stouts Third Space Mystic Knot stouts

Third Space Brewing is releasing an Irish-themed beer this weekend and having a pre-St. Patrick's Day event to launch it at their brewery in the Menomonee Valley.

Mystic Knot barrel-aged Irish style coffeee stout is a strong (10.5% ABV - alcohol by volume) stout that's been aged in bourbon barrels for seven months and flavored with coffee from local roaster Stone Creek Coffee.

This Saturday, March 11, they'll be rolling out the new stout, along with three other related ales, at the brewery at 1505 W. St. Paul. Derek Byrne & Paddygrass will be providing Irish music along with Irish dancers from 1:00 to 4:00.

The other three beers are Mystic Caliente, inspired by Mexican hot chocolate, Mystic Dude, based on the White Russian (the Dude's favorite drink in 'The Big Lebowski'), and Mystic Double Shot Shot Rum, with additional aging in rum barrels.

All these are available for pre-order and pickup. For more info check out thirdspacebrewing.com.