Wizard Works Brewing Casts a Spell on Beer Lovers

× Expand Photo: Wizard Works Brewing Wizard Works Brewing bar Wizard Works Brewing

In 1984 Chris Ivanovich had a great idea. He wanted to open a brewpub. But life gets in the way of plans. Over 30 years later Chris and his wife, Jenny Higgins, turned that idea into reality. Then two weeks before their opening date, the entire country closed due to the COVID pandemic.

“We considered the risks, but we’d have expected to see Godzilla walk down Water Street before a global pandemic shut us down,” Jenny said.

Ivanovich is an award-winning magician and illusionist. He has performed around the country for over 40 years. He also has 35 years of brewing experience. “Most of it learned the hard way—through trial and error. There was no internet to consult and only one book readily available,” he said. Jenny brings a professional palette, commercial kitchen experience and a wicked wit to balance all that out. Today she does most of the brewing as Chris formulates the recipes and works the business side.

× Expand Photo: Wizard Works Brewing Wizard Works Brewing kettles Wizard Works Brewing

The following could indeed cast a spell on a beer aficionado. Their Swiss Mystic is a Stout spiced with cocoa nibs, cinnamon, vanilla and chiles. Think of it as a Mexican hot chocolate served cold Milwaukee-style. There’s a hazy New England IPA, Smoke and Mirrors, with smooth and citrusy flavor. First Rabbitis a Porter classically brewed with a bit of molasses for that perfect Old World flavor. It is malty and roasty, with the right amount of hops to keep it from being too sweet. “It was the very first beer we made here,” Chris explained. “The first rabbit out of the hat.”

Crowlers and 16 oz. 4-packs are available if you’d like to take your favorite “spell” home for later enjoyment or to share with a friend. Wizard Works does not have a kitchen but welcomes you to bring your own food. And they are dog friendly for well-behaved dogs with better-behaved owners.

They pride themselves on their friendly, welcoming environment. It’s a place that is cozy, fun, and not just another place to get a craft beer. It’s hands-on for the owners for every function in the brewery. They invite you to join them. And when Chris is around, if you ask, you may even get a magic performance.

Wizard Works Brewing is at 231 E. Buffalo St., Lower Level. For more information, visit wizardworksbrewing.com.