The Scoop on MobCraft's Mashing Process

There's an old saying in the brewing industry that beer is just liquid bread. In ancient Egypt, the brewery and the bakery were often in the same building. The amount of water added to the crushed grain would determine the end product they were making on any given day.

We met up with Andrew Gierczak, VP and head of brewery operations with MobCraft Beer, on a brew day to learn more about mashing--the process of adding water to milled grain to get the brewing process started.

The MobCraft taproom is open seven days a week. There are 25 beers on tap and several beers available for purchase to-go. Stop by to give them a try and stay tuned to ShepherdExpress.com/MobCraft for more updates.

Upcoming Events

Over the next few months we will continue to take a look inside the Walker’s Point brewery and taproom to get a behind the scenes look at everything from their brewing process, packaging, special events and, of course, the crowd sourcing approach to turning your ideas into beer.

The Brewery Series is brought to you by MobCraft Beer.