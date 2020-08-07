A Slew of Restaurants Open, While Lots Close Permanently

× Expand Cream City Cluckery

Despite everything that has been going on, there has been a surge in new restaurants openings around Milwaukee. Most were planned before the pandemic and cannot wait any longer to open. When you’re looking for some takeout or feel comfortable enough to social distance dine, check out these new spots.

Courtesy of Oggie's

Oggie's (411 E. Mason St.): A new restaurant has taken the place of Pastiche in the Hotel Metro downtown. Oggie's is headed by chef Thomas Hauck, who formerly ran c.1880 and headed up the Lowland Group. Lunch and dinner are served, and the seasonal dishes are a return to the artful style of c.1880 with options like corn soup with crab, duck with summer beans and pistachios, and Hauck[‘s signature Whatchamacallit dessert. Indoor and outdoor dining are open.

Cream City Cluckery (400 W. Highland Ave.): This takeout-and delivery-only restaurant is from the Bucks and Fiserv Forum. They serve only hand breaded chicken tenders with a number of dipping sauces and seasonings, plus mac and cheese, honey butter biscuits, and gooey butter cake. Some of the proceeds go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

Courtesy of Paloma Taco & Tequila

Paloma Taco & Tequila (5419 W. North Ave.): Located in Washington Heights, Paloma offers a range of tacos including vegetarian and vegan options, plus starters, snacks and a long list of cocktails. Dogs are welcome on the patio and a dog-friendly taco is available. Indoor and outdoor dining are open.

Betty's Burgers & Custard (1233 E. Brady St.): Betty’s is a new spot for burgers, sausages and custard in the former Cousins on Brady Street. The menu includes classics like butter burgers, brats and other locally made sausages and custard, along with globally-inspired items like a Chilean hot dog and other street food specialties. The restaurant is counter service and open for indoor dining.

Freshfin Poke (6927 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa): Wauwatosa has a new poke restaurant thanks to Freshfin Poke. This is the third location in Milwaukee for the locally owned chain. The menu includes signature bowls of Hawaiian-style poke with fish and other proteins, along with build-your-own and vegan options. The restaurant is counter service and open for indoor dining.

Lou Malnati's (15795 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield): Chicago deep dish pizza chain Lou Malnati's has opened its second location in the Milwaukee area. It is located in the former Stir Crazy building in the Brookfield Square parking lot. The restaurant is currently only open for pickup and delivery, with plans to open for in-restaurant dining next month.

Courtesy of La Dama Mexican Kitchen

La Dama Mexican Kitchen (839 S. 2nd St.): Crazy Water on S. 2nd Street has closed, but its owner has transformed it into a new Mexican restaurant with a modern aesthetic and flavor. The menu focuses on fresh seasonal ingredients and seafood, including ceviches, grilled tuna tacos, and homemade mole and tortillas. Open for indoor and outdoor dining on the large, screened-in patio.

Unfortunately, many restaurants have closed permanently recently, including a number of well-known spots. They include: Ale Asylum Riverhouse on Old World Third Street; Pizano's, a Chicago pizza chain, on Water Street; Murf's Frozen Custard in Waukesha; Fuddrucker’s in Brookfield; the Wooden Goose Cafe in Mequon; and AJ Bombers and Smoke Shack at the Mayfair Collection. The Milwaukee locations of AJ Bombers and Smoke Shack remain open.

