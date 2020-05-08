Restaurants Get Creative to Stay Afloat

× Expand Clockwise (from top left): Exterior sign at Braise; cassarole by Snack Boys; steak at Hotel Madrid; exterior sign at Double B's BBQ; Honeypie biscuit and exterior of Don's Grocery & Liquor.

The key to operating a restaurant right now is creativity, but not necessarily on the plate. With dining rooms still closed, chefs and owners are having to come up with new ways of making money. Changing format to takeout-only is not as simple as most people figure and presents a huge logistical challenge for some restaurants that wouldn't translate to much revenue. So restaurateurs are relying on innovation, ingenuity and creativity to keep their businesses afloat.

Grocery Go-To

With normal supply chains wonky right now, some restaurants have started offering groceries and other supplies, which can be easier to get through commercial distributors. Supplies like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, yeast, flour, and meat have been difficult to find in stores at one point or another during the pandemic and are flying off the shelves at restaurants-turned-grocers.

Don’s Diner & Cocktails was one of the first restaurants to pivot into retail sales, and turned their entire dining area into a one-stop shop for everything from bleach to frozen pizza rolls. They even changed their name to Don's Grocery & Liquor, a tongue-in-cheek change that is a hallmark for the Stand Eat Drink Restaurant Group.

The folks at Braise have been offering grocery items without much fanfare, but they are top notch brands and products. All of the items list the brand, including eggs from Yuppie Hill Poultry, dairy from Sassy Cow, cheese from Carr Valley, sorghum from Rolling Meadows, the restaurant's own beef stock and five-year old starter, and even foraged ramps. There's also a selection of meat and sausage, cheeses, and hard-to-find flour and yeast.

Honeypie Cafe has also created the Honeypie General Store with a similar selection of locally sourced items. Gallons of Anodyne cold brew, Freis Von Kiel butter, Rishi chai concentrate, and housemade bagels, strawberry jam, rolls, granola and beer cheese spread are all available for delivery only.

Cook At Home

There are very few foods that taste just as good in a takeout container as they do freshly plated for you. With takeout, food will inevitably steam in whatever container it's put in, and chefs have no control over when or how it’s eaten. To offer the best possible product, some restaurants are offering take-and-bake meals.

Every Saturday, Snack Boys offers a take-and-bake casserole, because what's better than comfort food right now? For $20 you get a casserole that feeds at least four people, along with instructions on how to bake it. Classic tater tot casserole made with vegetables, ground beef and mushroom cream is popular. Make sure you order early in the week.

If you’re planning a don't-leave-the-house date night or just feeling fancy, Hotel Madrid offers take-and-bake beef wellington for two. For $55, you get two individual beef wellingtons that are ready to pop in the oven, Caesar salad, a bottle of red wine and baking instructions.

Braise takes the take-and-bake concept even further with meal kits. These packs require a little more prep and cooking, similar to the meal kit delivery services like Blue Apron. Prices average around $35 for a meal that serves four, and a few options are available at any given time, including tonkotsu ramen and Indian curry daal with roasted vegetables. Kits come with detailed photo instructions for cooking and plating (that are also available on their website) so it's easy to prepare.

Party Time

The way we celebrate is changing during safer-at-home. Families celebrate special occasions like birthdays in small groups, and with minimal preparations so as to limit trips to get groceries, party supplies, and celebration cakes.

Double B’s BBQ realized this shift in celebrations and created a special event party package. It comes with a family-style meal that serves five (honestly, by photos that have been posted, it serves more) with your choice of two meats, two sides, slider rolls for making sandwiches, cornbread, slaw and sauce. The real creative parts? They teamed up with another West Allis business, Aggie's Bakery, to include one of their layer cakes, plus balloons and a couple small gifts. And, they deliver it so it can be purchased as a surprise. More details can be found on their Facebook page, and orders can be placed by email.