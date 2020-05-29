What to Expect When You Go Out to Eat

Restaurants in the suburbs are opening up their dining rooms, and most are taking extra steps to keep their employees and the public safe. Since there are no statewide regulations anymore, restaurant owners and chefs are having to figure this out as they go along, weighing legal, health and economic considerations against ethical and moral obligations. Guidelines from industry groups and public health organizations help, but nothing is one-size-fits-all in the service industry. When you feel ready to head back to restaurants, here are some of the changes you might come across.

Reservation only: In order to better manage the number of people in a restaurant (and comply with capacity regulations, if necessary), some places are requiring a reservation in order to be seated. This makes logistics easier since they will know exactly how many covers they'll have, how much food needs to be ordered, how much staff to have, etc.

Social distancing: With social distancing still one of the most effective ways of stopping the spread, many restaurants are limiting capacity to 50% or less. That usually means removing tables and bar stools to keep 6 feet of distance between groups. Where that's not possible, some restaurants have erected clear barriers, usually made from plexiglass or shower curtain-like material, on stands or hanging from the ceiling. Some restaurants are not allowing groups larger than 6 people, requiring parties waiting for a table to stay in their cars, and designating separate doors for entrance and exit.

PPE: Most restaurants are requiring staff to wear masks and sometimes gloves, depending on their job. I have not seen any requiring customers to wear masks while they're not eating, but it's common courtesy.

Sanitation: Staff is being trained on new procedures for sanitizing surfaces more often, including tables, chairs, doorknobs and other high-traffic areas. Hand sanitizer stations for both customers and staff are being set up around many restaurants. Some restaurants may require hand sanitizing before you're allowed to dine in.

Staff roles: Many restaurants are implementing new procedures on which staff members touch what, so people who bring "clean" food out to you are not the same people bussing dirty items. That may result in longer waits for bussing tables, so please be patient, and don't be surprised if the person you ask to do something has to get someone else to take care of it. In a few cases, restaurants are having customers order not from a server, but from an employee at the bar. At some places, you can only order food from servers, and not at the bar. It's really about what works best for each restaurant.

Single use items: To avoid cross contamination, many items may be single use. That might include: paper menus that will be thrown away, disposable cups, silverware, and even dishes (that you may have to bus yourself), and condiment packets instead of bottles or shakers. You might not have to sign a credit card slip if your purchase is under a certain amount to avoid contamination with check books and pens.

Time restrictions: Many restaurants are limiting the amount of time a group can occupy a table. That has two main purposes: to limit the amount of time customers and employees could be potentially exposed to the virus, and to ensure that the restaurant turns the most amount of tables it can. Chances are it's operating at reduced capacity, which makes it almost impossible (if not completely impossible) to turn a profit.

More outdoor seating: Since the virus doesn't spread as readily outside, many restaurants are adding or expanding outdoor space, including adding semi-permanent tents. This may take away some parking space, so keep that in mind and call ahead if you have concerns about accessibility.

Prices: Prices from suppliers have gone up just like prices in grocery stores. It would be impossible to operate without raising the prices of at least some items on menus. It's also possible that menus will change entirely because of availability of ingredients. Don't be surprised to see a "pandemic surcharge" or something similar on your bill, either, which can cover the cost of everything from PPE and extra cleaning supplies to employee healthcare.

While most restaurants have been met with support when announcing the safety measures they're taking on social media, there has been a small but vocal faction mocking the changes. If you are someone who does not feel you can follow the rules of a private business, please stay home or consider takeout. As a customer, you have a responsibility to respect a restaurant's employees and fellow patrons. If doing that conflicts with your personal beliefs, do not turn that into a problem for restaurant owners who are trying to keep their business and employees alive in the most responsible way possible.