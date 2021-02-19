What’s New in Milwaukee Dining

× Expand Image via Flavortown Kitchen

Despite winter and the pandemic, a bunch of restaurants, food stalls and trucks have opened in the last couple months, including Cajun seafood, Latin American, and a couple soup spots. Here’s the latest restaurant news.

Brothers Gyros & Pizza: A new family-run counter service Greek restaurant dedicated to the owners’ son is open in Hales Corners. They serve a varied menu of gyros and other Greek sandwiches and dinners, chicken sandwiches, burgers, salads, appetizers and pizza. A pickup window and curbside are available.

Lowcountry: A Chicago-based seafood boil restaurant has opened in the former Bar Louie space downtown. Diners can choose from seafood like shrimp, snow crab and mussels; vegetables and sides like sausages and potatoes; sauce; and spice level of their individual bag.

Flavortown Kitchen: This Guy Fieri delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant has opened in Brookfield. The abbreviated menu has bar classics like jalapeno poppers and wings, over-the-top burgers, pasta and salad entrees, and a "cheesecake challenge" for dessert.

Gordo Burger: A burger restaurant with Middle Eastern influences opened in Bay View. Half-pound burgers come topped with mac and cheese, feta and tzatziki, and Swiss and mushrooms. Kofta kabob meat and falafel are also burger patty choices topped with tahini.

South Side Soup: The people behind Iron Grate BBQ have started a virtual soup restaurant out of the same space. A few soups, like lobster bisque or chicken tortilla, are available hot each day by the pint or quart, along with quarts of frozen soups.

Dia y Noche: A two-restaurants-in-one concept is open in Greendale. By day, it's a cafe for coffee, pastries and a light menu of breakfast and lunch items. By night, it’s a full service restaurant and bar with a rotating menu of Latin and South American specialties, like Argentinian empanadas, tostones, and Dominican beef stew and rice.

Dr. Dawg: A second location of this counter service Chicago-style hot dog spot in Glendale has opened in Wauwatosa. They serve hot dogs and sausages with loads of topping options, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers and homemade fries.

Loup: A counter service soup restaurant owned by the people of Wisconsin Soup Co., which sold at cafes and farmers markets, has opened in Wauwatosa. There are a number of soups available each day, like mulligatawny and cream of spinach, plus a selection of sandwiches like turkey and herbed goat cheese, plus frozen soups.

E+F Pizzeria: A pizzeria from Adam Pawlek of Egg+Flour Pasta Bar has opened in the Crossroads Collective food hall. Pizza is available by the slice or pie, with options like four cheese with dollops of ricotta, mushroom with cream sauce, and a rotating daily special, along with salads.

Triciclo Peru Express: A Peruvian restaurant in Washington Heights has also opened a stall at Crossroads Collective. The menu is primarily empanadas, including beef, pork and sweet potato, and corn and cheese, plus salads, ceviche and frozen empanadas.

Rose Mob Grill: A father-and-daughter-run food truck has hit the streets. The truck serves American and Mexican favorites, including cheesesteaks, ballpark nachos, burgers, steak tacos, quesadilla and grilled cheese.

A number of restaurants have reopened (or will be shortly) after being closed due to the pandemic, including Mr. B’s in Mequon, Trouble and Sons in Whitefish Bay, Mo’s Irish Pub downtown, Joey Girard’s in Greendale and Kegel’s Inn (after a renovation).

Unfortunately there is also a lengthy list of restaurants that have closed as well: Anodyne in the Mequon Public Market, Colectivo on Prospect (temporary) and at Bayshore, Frida in Crossroads Collective, William Ho’s in Shorewood, Original Pancake House on the East Side, ABV Social in Wauwatosa, and Pizza Man’s Oak Creek location.