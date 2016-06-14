Apollo Café: Fast, Good and Greek

× Expand Photo ia Apollo Cafe Facebook

With its ancient-modern interior, translating Greek motifs into contemporary design (with special reference to its namesake sun god), Apollo Café (1310 E. Brady St.) is a neighborhood favorite as well as a destination for a fast bite of Eastern Mediterranean food.

The veggie plate ($9.29) is a good place to start exploring: A large Greek salad with black olives and chunks of feta in a tangy vinegar and oil dressing comes with a thick slice of spinach pie in flaky filo dough, a pair of grape leaves stuffed with rice and a plate of warm pita bread. The menu also has plenty of meat, including Athenian chicken, beef and tuna souflaki and the Apollo burger.

The counter service is friendly and welcoming. Outdoor seating is available. Beer and wine are served.