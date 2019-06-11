Asian Fusion a Must for Anyone Curious about Authentic Chinese Dishes

Asian Fusion (1609 E. North Ave.) looks like a Chinese take-out joint but serves some of the most authentic Asian food in Milwaukee.

Perusing the menu is a bit overwhelming—there’s a lot to choose from. Fortunately, it’s broken down by selection (protein, soups, noodles, rice, signature dish, clay pot, etc.). Our server gives a brief rundown and encouragement to try “weird” things but adds if we’re not in the mood to experiment, the chicken section has all the favorite basics (Kung Pao, Orange, General Tso’s).

We settle on a few appetizers: Kou Shui Chicken ($6.95) and Sesame Noodles ($5.95), both of them served cold. The chicken is served skin-on with peanuts, sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro and chili oil. Not the most appetizing presentation, but very flavorful. The sesame noodles were less successful.

After a brief wait, our main courses arrive, Spicy Fish Soup ($18.95) and Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce ($14.95). The entrées are generous and could easily be split three ways. The fish soup is as bright as a sunflower in bloom. The rich, salty bone marrow broth hides chunks of sole and pickled radishes. The soup’s spice comes from the Szechuan peppercorns that float about and pack a real punch. The pork dish consists of shredded pork loin, wood ear mushrooms and bell peppers tossed in a traditional ginger garlic sauce, with spicy chili oil and soy—a rich and tasty dish.

Asian Fusion offers a variety of non-alcoholic options: Bubble Tea, Smoothies and Fruit Iced Tea (all $4.55). As far as alcohol goes, there are only a few beer options available including Tsingtao ($5), a great Chinese lager.