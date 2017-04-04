Beer and a Serious Sandwich Selection at Valley Inn

× Expand Valley Bomber

A favorite among Brewers fans for its proximity to Miller Park, the Valley Inn (4000 W. Clybourn St.) in Pigsville features comfortable seating, fair prices, a reasonable beer selection and homemade pizzas. But what caught our attention and soothed our appetites was the Valley Inn’s serious selection of sandwiches.

Served on a half loaf of garlic French bread, the Valley Bomber is a delightful combination of caramelized onions, green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and shredded beef, while the D-3 Italian chicken sandwich is a delicious take on an old favorite. Burger options include the mushroom Swiss burger, the NTF burger (a beef patty, bacon, pepper jack cheese and a fried egg), the Packer burger (a beef patty, brat patty, mozzarella, cheddar, Swiss cheese and bacon) and the veggie burger. Made with roasted peppers, corn, quinoa and brown rice and served on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pepper jack cheese, the veggie burger, like all sandwiches, is served with choice of crinkle-cut fries, waffle fries, homemade chips or sweet potato fries.

And for those in search of something even more substantial, the Valley Inn offers chicken, shrimp and lake perch dinners served with coleslaw, rye bread and choice of potato.