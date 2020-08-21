Block Party, Special Beers Highlight Gathering Place Brewing Anniversary Activities

× Expand Photo via Gathering Place Brewing Gathering Place Brewing

Riverwest craft brewery Gathering Place Brewing Company (811 E. Vienna Ave.) has seen some significant growth since their inception in 2017, and are looking to celebrate their third anniversary with a week’s worth of events. The week will culminate with a beer garden block party on Saturday, August 29.

Gathering Place is the work of brewer Joe Yeado, a native of Kansas City and Marquette University alumni. He opened the brewery’s doors in Riverwest three years ago with the intent on delivering not only fresh brews, but a community aspect to one of Milwaukee’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

“We’ve had a strong commitment to our community since day one. At least 1% of sales to local non-profit organizations, thanks to our partnerships on Thursdays” said Yeado. “We realize that we’re here because of the generosity of the community, and we want to make sure that we do our part to be responsible and contribute as well.”

The anniversary festivities will begin on Monday, with a week-long happy hour special that will run from 4-5 p.m. daily. Yeado himself will be leading a rare beer tasting and tour on Saturday, with six unreleased beers, as well as a commemorative glass for those that attend. Only 12 spaces will be available for the tour, and the street in front of the brewery will be shut down to accommodate for social distancing measures.

The block party on August 29 will also include the release of two variants of Atsumaru, a Japanese saison that is fermented with sake yeast. A version with a Japanese citrus fruit, yuzu, will also be available in limited quantities of 200 bottles per version.

“The neighborhood is very much a part of our business, and we wouldn’t be here without their support” said Yeado. “I can’t believe three years have already come and gone. We’re still here because of them and we’re thankful for that.”

You can find out more about Gathering Place Brewing’s anniversary festivities, and RSVP for the tasting tour and anniversary beer beginning on Monday by visiting their website.