Caribbean Soul at Sofrito's Vega

Juan Vega’s restaurant, Sofrito’s Vega Puerto Rican Cuisine (2302 W. Forest Home Ave.), has been bringing uptown funkiness to the South Side for three years now. New York City funkiness, that is.

It’s where Vega came from before he trekked to Milwaukee to join other family members.

The interior of his establishment exudes tropical Hispanic urban with pictures boasting heritage pride and a busy arrangement of counter and table seating. Reggaeton fills the air musically, along with the heady aromas of dishes likely not to be found elsewhere in Milwaukee.

Vega’s chicken stew could be his signature dish. It boasts two tender whole pieces of the bird luxuriating in a sofrito, or base of tomato, onion, garlic and bell peppers possessing a thickness between gravy and soup. Served with rice, pigeon peas and a couple of fried mashed plantain tostones with a side of mayo-ketchup dipping sauce, it’s an exemplar of Caribbean soul food. Wash it all down with the soft pink, light iciness of a guava smoothie.