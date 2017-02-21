Chinese and a Play at China Gourmet

China Gourmet (117 E. Wells St.) is a Downtown Milwaukee mainstay and a great go-to place for those with theater plans. They’re right across the street from the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and the Pabst Theater, only one block south of the Marcus Center and abutting Off the Wall Theatre. What’s more, they offer a “Show-Goer Special" if you present them with your evening’s tickets. In addition to a lunch buffet and Sunday brunch—and unlike many Chinese restaurants—China Gourmet also has dinner buffets on all Friday and Saturday evenings. Their Chinese New Year dinner buffet in particular is not to be missed.