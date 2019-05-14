Classic Pizzas Large and Tall (with Toppings)

× Expand Photo credit: Milwaukee Classic Pizza

Located at the former site of Pepi’s Pizza (3929 S. Howell Ave.), Milwaukee Classic Pizza specializes in large pies heaped with toppings. We recently sampled the 16-inch Primo Veggie (thin crust, red sauce, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, fresh basil and tomato) and also built a 16-inch thin-crust Hawaiian pizza. If you’ve ever wondered about the charm of pineapple on pizza, this is great place to start. The Primo Veggie was well-stocked with toppings and offered tasty leftovers.

In addition, our takeout order included the Caprese Salad, which featured drizzled olive oil and balsamic vinegar reduction over tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. The portion was hearty enough for two of us to share and included garlic bread. In addition to their namesake, Milwaukee Classic Pizza also offers fried chicken, fish, shrimp, salads, burgers, sandwiches, calzones, pastas and deserts. They also offer gluten-free and vegan options.