Crafty Cow Launches Fiesta Panda and Big Wings Ghost Kitchens

× Expand Photo via Crafty Cow

Fans of Crafty Cow are in for a pair of new dining experiences from the comfort of home. On Thursday, the restaurant announced the launch of Fiesta Panda and Big Wings, two new ghost kitchen concepts operating within the confines of the restaurant. There won’t be any changes to the Crafty Cow menu, however, as the new brands will only take orders online via delivery apps like Postmates and DoorDash. Service begins for these apps on Friday, with Uber Eats and GrubHub service coming shortly after.

As for the menus, both Fiesta Panda and Big Wings will offer different experiences. Fiesta Panda touts a combination of Mexican, Asian and American food, with 16 items spanning from Korean BBQ tacos to a Birria Burger. A sure to be highlight is the Nashville Hot Lumpia, which is a collaboration with Crafty Cow and prominent food truck Lumpia City, featuring Filipino spring rolls filled with Nashville hot chicken and macaroni and cheese. On the flipside, Big Wings will offer traditional wings, both boneless and bone-in, and 15 spices ranging from 414 Fire and MKE Lava to buffalo ranch and Kansas City BBQ.

Both Fiesta Panda and Big Wings will appear on delivery apps along with regular service on Friday afternoon with a traditional website for online orders coming in the near future as well. For more updates, you can check out both new concepts on Facebook and Instagram at @FiestaPandaWI and @BigWingsWI.