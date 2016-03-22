DeMarinis: Bay View’s Pizza Destination

One of Bay View’s longest-running restaurant-bars, Dom & Phil’s DeMarinis (1211 E. Conway St.) has been a pizza destination for generations.

Eschewing trends, DeMarinis sticks to Italian American tradition. Pizzas come in three sizes and can be topped with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, anchovies, onions, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers. For vegetarians, they offer an “Italian Garden Pesto Pizza” with broccoli and artichoke hearts; confirmed carnivores will opt instead for the “Steak Compobasa” with tenderloin and red peppers.

DiMarinis’ pizza is unique for its paper-thin crust. Appetizers come in generous servings. Also on the menu are a half-dozen pasta dishes, a handful of sandwiches and a full bar (Peroni served here). The windows provide an expansive Bay View perspective on the Downtown skyline.