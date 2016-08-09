Franklin’s Irish Sports Bar

× Expand Photo by Betty Koenig

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill (8933 S. 27th St.), a hybrid Irish pub and sports bar in Franklin, boasts 16 taps mixing craft beer, macro mainstays and the usual Irish suspects—Guinness, Harp, Magners and Smithwick’s. The menu is wide ranging, from savory Jameson whiskey-glazed salmon ($14.95), Irish classics like shepherd’s pie ($12.95) and bangers and mash served with a killer Guinness-based gravy ($12.95) to pub pizzas.

Their corned beef—house made, naturally—pops up on several dishes, like a classic corned beef sandwich ($7.95) served with provolone cheese on marble rye bread, but the adventurous should seek out the Reuben pizza ($13.95-$17.95), not just for its novelty but its tastiness as well.

With walls charmingly adorned with empty bottles of Redbreast 12—co-owner Brian Francis’ favorite Irish whiskey—signed by customers who’ve had the last shot out of each bottle, Mulligan’s is a fine spot to while away a few summer hours.