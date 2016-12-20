Frozen Custard, Cheese Curds and Big Burgers at Gilles

Gilles Frozen Custard (7515 W. Bluemound Road) has been going strong since 1938, so you know they must be doing something right. Of course, how can you go wrong with fried cheddar cheese curds and a juicy Big Daddy Burger with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup and Miracle Whip?

But the frozen custard is the star of the show. Be sure to try the novelty items like one of “Those Things,” vanilla custard on a peanut butter cookie covered in a chocolate shell and on a stick. While some of the food may be a little rich, Gilles spreads its wealth around the community by supporting a different charity every month.