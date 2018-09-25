Get Your English on at Red Lion Pub

Though “English cuisine” strikes some as an oxymoron, Red Lion Pub (1850 N. Water St.) belies the bad cultural baggage. Red Lion’s bangers and mash set a high bar—the English staple’s mashed potatoes are switched out for cauliflower and served with subtly seasoned sausage links, ale gravy and roasted seasonal vegetables (it was zucchini season on a recent visit) topping the mountain of white mash. A side of mushy curried peas adds even more flavor and color to the proceedings. Should a meal already that fulsome leave room for dessert, the sticky toffee delight is a fabulous way to end. The sponge cake is suffused with the titular candy, and chopped dates sit aside an equally hefty scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with hot caramel sauce.

Per Red Lion Pub’s affinity for Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) soccer—evidenced by some of its decor and branded apparel—the place also opens for the popular sport’s weekend morning matches for brunch with selections such as a traditional eight-course English breakfast and a poutine variation with two eggs topping Canada’s famed combo of French fries and cheese curds. There may be no better way to get one’s English on in Milwaukee than by making a visit to the Red Lion Pub.