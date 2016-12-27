Getting Veggie at The Hotch Spot

Nearly every menu item at The Hotch Spot (1813 E. Kenilworth Place) can be made vegetarian or even vegan. That’s way more than many of the establishments in Milwaukee touting themselves as vegetarian friendly, and is especially surprising for a restaurant featuring American fare. The cheese potato sticks, cheese-covered potatoes wrapped in wonton and served with barbecue mustard, make a great appetizer. Then grab a portabella philly, a philly cheesesteak but with succulent portabella mushrooms instead of steak, and finish everything with an ice cream sandwich. Keep an eye out for specials like the happy hour with two-for-one appetizers, $2 drafts and more. You can even play a round of ring toss where you get a shot of whatever you catch with your ring—I’m serious!