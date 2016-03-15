Good Cookin’ at Soul Good Kitchen

The fried green tomatoes announced on the signage outside Soul Good Kitchen (6041 N. Teutonia Ave.) will return this spring. During the months when that most Southern of cornmeal-coated specialties is absent from the menu, SGK offers traditional African American dishes with unique touches.

The availability of chicken wings for breakfast, a Spam and egg sandwich and red Kool-Aid gives Soul Good a niche unoccupied by many other restaurants in the city. The breakfast menu also includes salmon patties with eggs and toast. There is a vegetarian plate with four sides and a cornbread pancake of surpassing quality.

Generous portions of pinto beans, steamed white cabbage, collard greens and candied yams were served warm and tender, just juicy enough for bread soppin’. Ham hocks are among the menu’s pork, beef, seafood and pasta entrées.