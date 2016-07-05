Good Meals at Restaurante Juquilita

× Expand Photo by Betty Koenig

While little can be said about Restaurante Juquilita (2344 S. 27th St.) in terms of décor, the space itself is comfortable, welcoming and indicative of a good meal. The menu, which appears with tortilla chips and a trio of delicious salsas and sauces, is fairly expansive, featuring everything from tacos and enchiladas to traditional Mexican seafood dishes and hearty soups.

To start, consider one of Restaurante Juquilita’s ceviches or a plate of oyster charros or oysters with cheese. For entrées, there are dozens of options including garlic snapper, tamales, carne asada and camarones a la tinga . Served with rice, beans and potato salad, the camarones a la tinga are tender and moderately seasoned with onion and pepper. Robust soups are also available from the Seven Seas Soup and shrimp and rice, to fish soup and a large, enjoyable bowl of pozole .