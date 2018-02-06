Great Burgers at Mazos

× Expand Mazos Hamburgers

In business since 1934, Mazos Hamburgers (3146 S. 27th St.) has the look of an old-school, big city lunch spot with its counter, tables and walls covered with pictures of old-time show biz celebrities.

Although they serve a good Reuben, a BLT and a grilled cheese sandwich, Mazos is chiefly known for its selection of some 10 burgers made from meat ground daily.

Ample and flavorful, the burgers are served with American or crinkle-cut French fries and a choice of one other side.

How many trendy restaurants offer baked beans, applesauce, cottage cheese or chicken soup along with their burgers? For flavor and variety, Mazos beats any trendy newcomer hands down.