The cozy diner is known for its burgers and real ice cream malts and milkshakes. The burgers are big, made from lean beef ground daily on site. The only other sandwich options are a Rebuen, grilled cheese and a BLT. Mazo's is a longtime Milwaukee favorite, operating from its present location since 1948. (Jeff Beutner)
Mazos Fine Foods
3146 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
3146 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
American, Burgers, Sandwiches
Mentions
-
Where to Find Milwaukee's Best Cheap Eats
Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee.
Sep 14, 2017