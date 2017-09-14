Mazos Fine Foods

3146 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
3146 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
414-671-2118
American, Burgers, Sandwiches

The cozy diner is known for its burgers and real ice cream malts and milkshakes. The burgers are big, made from lean beef ground daily on site. The only other sandwich options are a Rebuen, grilled cheese and a BLT. Mazo's is a longtime Milwaukee favorite, operating from its present location since 1948. (Jeff Beutner)

Tags

Mentions

SOCIAL UPDATES