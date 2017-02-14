Great Pizza at Santino’s Little Italy

Nothing remains of the dive bar on the Bay View corner now occupied by the newly opened Santino’s Little Italy, 352 E. Stewart St. Owners Santo Galati, Greg Huber and Nick Anton had the place gutted, installed a new bar and a gleaming new kitchen with an Italian-made hybrid gas-wood pizza oven capable of baking five pies simultaneously over fragrant cherry wood. That the results are delicious is no surprise.

Santino’s Chef Vasyl Lemberskyy, who helped launch Transfer Pizzeria’s menu, is an artist among pizza makers who insists on the finest Italian flour and cheeses. The crust is medium thick, lightly toasted outside but soft as homemade bread within, and topped with richly flavorful ingredients. Over a dozen varieties are on the menu, as are options for customizing your own pizza. For those who are really hungry, the antipasti menu includes half-a-dozen tasty selections. Not that hungry? Try one of the salads. Given the restaurant’s name, the well-curated wine list is also no surprise. Italian libations rarely seen in Milwaukee restaurants such as grappa and Fernet-Branca can also be ordered. Santino’s is another reason Bay View has become a bustling mecca for food and culture.