Greek Kisses at Ouzo Cafe

Gigantic effigies of ancient Greek sculpture loom overhead, adding unusual interest to the long and narrow New York-style storefront occupied by Ouzo Café, 776 N. Milwaukee St. The order-at-the-counter restaurant offers a full menu of Greek specialties, freshly prepared in the kitchen and served at your table. Sure, you can order gyros, but why not sample the spanakopita (spinach pie), dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), feta-laced salads, lamb chops or grilled octopus. Many different combo platters are available.

At a recent visit, the Athenian chicken was lemony and tender, a big portion served with roasted potatoes. Open late, Ouzo’s bar options include a selection of imported beer; domestic, Greek and other foreign wine; martinis and specialty cocktails including the Greek Kiss made with cherry vodka and white crème de cacao. And yes, the café’s namesake, the anise-flavored liquor called ouzo, is available.