Hanging Out at MKE's Newest Café and Lounge

In a beer-centric town like Milwaukee, it can be difficult to find activities that don’t involve alcohol, but the city’s latest East Side café is aiming to change that.

Hangout MKE owners, Becca Riddle (left) and Meghan Staszak (right)

Opening on Saturday, Aug. 24, Hangout MKE Café & Lounge Co. (1819 N. Farwell Ave.) will focus on activities like board games, pool, ping pong, shuffleboard, giant Scrabble gaming and crafts such as modeling clay. Guests can purchase a premium game pass and gain access to all café activities. Hangout will offer a wide drink selection, including coffee, tea, soda and juice, and favorite snack combos like s’mores (with gourmet toppings) and a “create-your-own trail mix station,” says Hangout MKE’s owner, Meghan Staszak.

The café will regularly host live entertainment from local musicians and display work by area artists. Although Hangout will offer local beers and specialty cocktails, Staszak says the space differs from a typical Milwaukee bar given the number of activity choices available. “We wanted to create a fun hangout space for all ages, regardless of your drink preference,” Staszak says. “We are all-inclusive and want people to put down their cell phones and hang out with the people around them.”